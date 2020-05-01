Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) -1.8% pre-market after Q1 adjusted EPS topped Wall Street estimates, but the company reported a GAAP loss of $610M compared with earnings of $2.4B in the year-earlier quarter.

GAAP results included a $2.9B charge reflecting inventory valuation impacts from lower commodity prices and asset impairments.

Q1 revenues of $56.16B fell 11.7% from $63.63B a year ago and 16.3% from $67.17B in Q4 2019.

Q1 cash flow from operations and asset sales fell 25% Y/Y to $6.36B.

Q1 production rose 1.6% Y/Y to 4.04B boe/day, with a 7% increase in liquids partly offset by a 5% decrease in gas; Permian Basin production rose 20% Q/Q and 56% Y/Y.

Exxon says it is cutting 2020 capital spending to $23B, ~30% below previously announced guidance of $33B, and plans to reduce cash operating expenses by 15%.

The company says its capital allocation priorities remain unchanged, including preserving cash for dividends.