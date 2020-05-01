Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) saw a significant impact from COVID-19 in Asia during FQ3, although sales in mainland China returned to double-digit growth in constant currency in March as online sales accelerated.

The company notes the same trend with online sales growing in the Americas and EMEA segments.

Adjusted gross margin fell to 75.0% of sales in FQ3 vs. 78.2% a year ago and 76.5% consensus. Adjusted operating margin was 14.3% vs. 20.1% a year ago.

"In light of ongoing temporary store closures in many regions, we have begun to adjust our cost structure and have enhanced our liquidity during this challenging time," updates EL on the COVID-19 plan.

Shares of Estee Lauder are down 1.93% premarket to $173.00.

