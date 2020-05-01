W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Q1 adjusted FFO per share of $1.25 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.14, and up from $1.21 in the year-ago quarter.

Withdraws 2020 AFFO guidance due to uncertainties related to COVID-19.

Overall collection rate was 95% for April rent due.

Notes that portfolio exposure to retail is 17% of ABR and to fitness, movie theaters, and restaurants is 2% of ABR at quarter-end.

WPC continues to actively engage in discussions with tenants about the impact of COVID-19 on their business operations, liquidity, and financial position.

At Q1-end, WPC has more than $1.7B of capacity available on its senior unsecured credit facility, limited near-term mortgage maturities through the end of 2021 and no unsecured debt maturities until 2023.

Q1 revenue, including reimbursable costs, of $309.0M exceeds the consensus of $278.3M and increased 3.6% from $298.3M in the year-ago quarter.

Real estate revenue, including reimbursable costs, were $294.6M, up 4.4% from $282.2M a year ago, primarily to additional lease revenues from net acquisitions and rent escalations.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

