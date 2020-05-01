Cerner sidelined on valuation after rally

May 01, 2020 8:03 AM ETCerner Corporation (CERN)CERNBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
  • With shares trading up 27% from a March low, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey cuts Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) from Buy to Hold.
  • Analyst Sandy Draper thinks the current valuation "fairly reflects the company's growth" with near-term demand "paused" by the pandemic.
  • The timing of the rebound isn't certain, but Draper doesn't expect a V-shaped recovery.
  • SunTrust raises its Cerner target from $66 to $72, a 4% upside.
  • Related: Earlier this week, CERN reported a mixed Q1 with a revenue miss and said it expects to feel the largest coronavirus impact in Q2.
  • Cerner shares are down 1.6% pre-market to $68.30.
