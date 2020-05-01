AbbVie (ABBV) Q1 results:
Revenues: $8,619M (+10.1%); Immunology: $5,089M (+14.5%); Hematologic Oncology: $1,549M (+32.1%); HCV: $564M (-30.8%).
Key product sales: Humira: $4,703M (+5.8%); Imbruvica: $1,232M (+20.6%); Skyrizi: $300M; Mavyret: $559M (-29.2%); Venclexta: $317M (>100%); Creon: $276M (+21.9%); Lupron: $233M (+1.7%); Synthroid: $205M (+12.3%); Synagis: $270M (-5.6%).
Net Income: $3,010M (+22.6%); EPS: $2.02 (+22.4%); non-GAAP Net Income: $3,613M (+13.2%); non-GAAP EPS: $2.42 (+13.1%).
2020 Guidance: EPS: $7.60 - 7.70 from $7.66 - 7.76; non-GAAP EPS: $9.61 - 9.71 (unch).
Q2 Guidance: non-GAAP EPS: $2.10 - 2.16.
Shares are up 1% premarket.
Previously: AbbVie EPS beats by $0.17, beats on revenue (May 1)