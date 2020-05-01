As was teased by Elon Musk earlier in the week during the company's conference call, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) drops the starting price for Model 3s manufactured in China by 10% to qualify for subsidies in the nation.

The new price for the Standard Range Plus Model 3 sedan is now 271,550 yuan ($38,463.17) after new customers receive 20,250 yuan per car as an EV subsidy.

The Chinese government decided last month to extend subsidies for EVs until the end of 2022 for passenger cars costing less than 300K yuan.

Tesla expects automotive margins out of China to improve even with the price cuts due to volume and production/supply chain efficiencies.