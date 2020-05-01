TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) perks up 2% premarket on light volume on the heels of results from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating ublituximab in patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS). The data were published in the Multiple Sclerosis Journal.

The responder rate was 100% in 48 patients and the annualized relapse rate at week 48 was 0.07 (average follow-up of ~47 weeks).

At weeks 24 and 48, no patient had new or persisting gadolinium-enhancing lesion on any brain MRI scan (100% reduction from baseline; P=0.003).

Two Phase 3 studies are ongoing.