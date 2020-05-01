Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) -4.5% pre-market after Credit Suisse and CIti both downgrade shares to Neutral (I, II), saying problems at the company likely will persist for some time to come.

Investors are focusing on COVID-19 headwinds in the 2020 numbers, but "we ultimately believe that '21/'22 [estimates] are unlikely to move higher anytime soon," says Credit Suisse analyst Christopher Parkinson, who believes Dow's dividend is covered "but from our perspective that's not enough to keep buying."

"We applaud Dow's focus on shareholder value and more prudent approach to cash deployment post-spin, but believe after an initial 'snap back' post COVID-19, demand will experience a prolonged recovery," Parkinson writes.

Citi's P.J. Juvekar says in his downgrade that "it's clear that U.S. 'shale supremacy' has turned into 'shale normalcy' as the price of oil has come down significantly."

Dow is idling ~10% of its polyethylene and elastomer capacity in the Americas, and according to Juvekar, "while this move makes sense to us, we take this as a signal that shale normalcy is here to stay for the next few quarters."