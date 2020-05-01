Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) has entered into definitive agreements for a private placement of 5,615,653 units at $0.33/unit, with each unit consisting of one common share and a warrant to purchase 0.75 shares of common stock, for gross proceeds of ~$1.9M.

The private placement will close in two tranches. The warrants for the first and second closing will have an initial exercise price of $0.362/share and $0.366/share, respectively.

All five-year warrants will be exercisable beginning on the six-month anniversary of the initial closing.

Proceeds will be used to fund clinical research and development, and for general working capital.