In a regulatory filing, Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) says it will postpone its 10-Q filing for the period ending on March 28.

The company blames the coronavirus lockdowns for restricting access to the required facilities and records.

Infinera "has also experienced some disruption and delays in its supply chain, customer deployment plans, and logistics challenges, including certain limitations on its ability to access customer fulfillment and service sites."

The company expects to file on or before May 15.

Infinera will report Q1 earnings on May 12.