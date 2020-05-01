Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) reports core growth fell 5.1% in Q1 vs. the guidance range of -5% to -3% and consensus mark of -4.5%.

Sharp drops in the appliances & cookware (-8.5%) and home & outdoor living (-11.3%) categories were seen during the quarter.

Gross margin was 32.8% of sales vs. 31.7% consensus as productivity initiatives and pricing more than offset headwinds from tariffs, inflation and mix.

CEO outlook: "We expect Q2 to be a very challenging quarter. We are encouraged, however, by the pockets of strength we are seeing in the Food and Commercial businesses as well as recent point of sale trends in the Appliances & Cookware business in the U.S. We remain confident in our liquidity position and our ability to successfully navigate the enterprise during these difficult times."

The company pulls its full-year outlook.

Shares of Newell Brands are down 8.43% premarket to $12.71.

