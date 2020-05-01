Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) drops 5.9% in premarket trading after temporarily suspending its dividend to preserve liquidity.

In other moves to provide financial flexibility during the downturn caused by COVID-19, the company's senior management team and board elected to reduce their compensation; Weyerhaeuser is also cutting capex, reducing non-essential operating expenses, refinancing 2021 maturities, and increased its cash on hand by $550M through a precautionary draw on its revolving credit facility.

In response to a decline in demand, it's curtailing operating capacity of wood products.

Q1 adjusted EPS of 18 cents exceeds the average analyst estimate of 13 cents and compares with 3 cents in Q4 2019 and 11 cents in Q1 2019.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $413M increased from $260M in Q4 2019 and $365M in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 net sales of $1.73B sails past the consensus of $1.66B and rose from $1.55B in Q4 and $1.64B in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 timberlands adjusted EBITDA of $173M increased from $158M in Q4 2019; expects Q2 earnings and adjusted EBITDA to be significantly lower than Q1.

In late March, market demand for Southern sawlogs began to decrease significantly due to the severe economic impact of COVID-19, Weyerhaeuser said; sees full-year Southern fee harvest down 10% vs. prior outlook and full-year 2019.

Q1 real estate, energy & natural resources adjusted EBITDA of $101M rose from $37M in the prior quarter; expects Q2 earnings and adjusted EBITDA to be ~$20M lower than Q2 2019 due to fewer real estate acres sold.

Q1 wood products adjusted EBITDA of $184M vs. $110M in Q4; sees Q2 earnings and adjusted EBITDA significantly lower than Q1 2020 and Q2 2019 on lower sales volume across all product lines.

WY reduced operating capacity by 20% for lumber and 15% for oriented strand board in April and sees extending lumber and oriented strand board capacity reductions at similar levels in May.

In engineered wood products, the company reduced operating capacity across its product lines by 15-25% for the month of April. In May, Weyerhaeuser expects to reduce engineered wood products operating capacity by an additional 10%.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

Previously: Weyerhaeuser EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (May 1)