Union Gaming keeps a Buy rating on MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) despite the choppy road ahead.

"We like the risk/reward here for MGM with plenty of liquidity and real estate (via MGP) to protect the downside coupled with a lot of optionality in the inevitable Vegas recovery, Japan, and sports betting, especially with an operating CEO at the helm in Bill Hornbuckle," notes analyst John DeCree.

DeCree isn't putting a lot of focus on Q1 and Q2 results in the casinos sector, but does highlight that MGM's Las Vegas EBITDA margin exceeded 30% in both January and February to help pad the cash balance heading into the pandemic. At the end of the quarter, MGM had $6B of cash across all of its subsidiaries, including $3.8B domestically. After a senior note issue, MGM's domestic liquidity is up to $4.5B.

Shares of MGM are down 6.65% premarket.

