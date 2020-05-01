Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) -2.7% pre-market after beating Q1 earnings estimates but reporting a GAAP net loss of $2.5B compared with a profit of $204M a year earlier, hurt by weaker demand for its refined products due to COVID-19.

GAAP results include $2.9B in charges, among them a $1.2B impairment charge on the company's DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) business that transports crude oil, natural gas and refined petroleum products.

Q1 cash flow from operations fell 55% Y/Y to $217M; cash and cash equivalents of $1.2B were 7% lower than a year ago.

The company secured a new $1B, 364-day term loan facility in the quarter, which was fully drawn as of March 31, then increased the size of the facility to $2B, with $1B of capacity remaining undrawn.

Phillips' refining unit posted a Q1 pre-tax loss of $2.3B, compared with pre-tax income of $345M in Q4.

The company's midstream business posted a Q1 pre-tax loss of $702M, compared with pre-tax income of $405M in Q4.