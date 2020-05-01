Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) reports Q1 revenue decrease of 3.1% Y/Y to $35.75M.

Total sourced origination volume down 24.5% Y/Y to $157.4M and Direct origination volume was down 13.2% Y/Y to $27.8M.

Net Investment in Leases and Loans totaled $970.1B, decline of 3.1 Y/Y, and total managed assets ended at $1.3B, up 6.8% Y/Y.

Total origination yield of 12.45%, up 2 bps Q/Q and down 31 bps Y/Y.

Efficiency ratio increased 1,631 bps Y/Y to 83.51% whereas, adj. efficiency ratio declined 512 bps to 52.68%.

Adj. Return on Average Assets was -3.35% and Adj. Return on Average Equity was -19.16%.

Declared a $0.14/share quarterly dividend payable on May 21, 2020.

During Q1, the Company invested ~$4.3M to repurchase 264,470 shares at an average price of $16.09.

As of March 31, 2020, there remained ~$4.7M available under the $10M stock repurchase program.

2020 Guidance: Due to uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company is withdrawing its guidance for 2020, which was provided on January 30.

