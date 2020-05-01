Bank of America keeps a Buy rating on Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM), despite the retailer's Q1 earning miss.

"We believe COLM’s strong product innovation at an extraordinary value should support market share gains in a recessionary consumer environment. We see the most opportunity from higher priced brands and private label given retailers' likely shift away from bearing inventory risk," writes analyst Alexander Perry.

"In addition, COLM continues to see accelerated digital momentum with over 60% y/y growth in April," he adds.

COLM’s X1 initiative is also seen driving higher e-commerce conversion.

BoFa assigns a price objective of $82 (+13% upside) to Columbia Sportswear.

COLM -1.22% premarket.

