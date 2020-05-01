The European Medicines Agency's advisory group CHMP has adopted a positive opinion backing approval of Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Braftovi (encorafenib), combined with cetuximab [Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) Erbitux], for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic BRAF V600E mutation-positive colorectal cancer who have received prior systemic therapy.

The kinase inhibitor is currently approved in Europe for BRAF V600-positive melanoma.

CHMP also gave a thumbs up for Ecalta (anidulafungin) for invasive candidiasis in patients as young as one month old (previously for patients at least 18 years old).

A final decision from the European Commission usually takes ~60 days.