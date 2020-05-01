The European Medicines Agency's advisory group CHMP has adopted a positive opinion recommending marketing authorization for Alexion Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:ALXN) ULTOMIRIS (ravulizumab) for the treatment of patients with a body weight of 10 kg or above with atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS) who are complement inhibitor treatment-naïve or have received SOLIRIS (eculizumab) for at least 3 months and have evidence of response to eculizumab.

Atypical HUS is an ultra-rare disease that can cause progressive injury to vital organs, primarily the kidneys, via damage to the walls of blood vessels and blood clots.

The European Commission decision is anticipated in approx. two months.