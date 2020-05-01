Royal Bank of Scotland (NYSE:RBS) jumps 5.0% in premarket trading in the U.S. as the bank took a smaller provision for loan losses than its rivals that have a larger credit card exposure.

Only a fraction of its personal loans book is unsecured, its CEO, Alison Rose, said on RBS's earnings call.

Q1 operating profit before impairment losses was £1.32B ($1.65B) vs. £1.71B in Q4 2019 and £1.10B in Q1 2019.

Took impairment loss of £802M in the quarter vs. £106M in Q4 2019, boosting its impairment provisions to £4.2B at March 31, 2020 from £3.7B at Dec. 31, 2019.

Q1 net interest income of £1.94B slipped from £2.04B in Q4 2019 and £2.03B in Q1 2019.

Sees impairment loss rate significantly higher than its guidance of less than 30-40 basis points of gross customer loans due to the impact of COVID-19; in Q1 the rate was 90 bps.

Due to the uncertainty regarding the U.K. economy and the mitigating effects of government programs, "it would be inappropriate to provide full-year loss rate guidance."

Risk-weighted assets at the end of 2020 are likely to exceed the £185B-£190B range in previous guidance.

Common equity tier 1 ratio increased to 16.6%, up 40 bps from Q4 2019; loss coverage ratio is 152%.

Net lending increased by £13.1B in the quarter across the retail and commercial businesses driven by mortgage lending in U.K. Personal Banking and an £8.0B increase in commercial banking reflecting the utilization of revolving credit facilities in response to Covid-19 uncertainty.

