Gross gaming revenue in Macau fell 96.8% in April to a lowly 754M patacas ($95M) as visa restrictions hampered any kind of comeback at all.

While a drop of more than 90% was anticipated and operators have the cash to survive for nearly a year of a "near-zero" environment, the headline number appears to be rattling investors.

Macau GGR is down 68.7% YTD and most analysts see a 40% to 60% drop for all of 2020.

In premarket action, Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) is down 3.55% and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) is 3.75% lower . MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) is off 6.65% with the company's Q1 earnings report also being a factor. Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) is showing a 4.17% drop .

The MGM numbers and lack of a Macau recovery are also unnerving investors of U.S. regional players. Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) is down 4.73% , Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) is 4.44% lower and Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) is shedding 6.01% . The worst of the bunch is Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) with a 7.15% decline .

