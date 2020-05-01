Citing revenue growth risks, Bernstein downgrades Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) from Market Perform to Underperform and cuts the target from $197 to $155, a 17% downside.

Analyst Zane Chrane: "The depth of this recession, and the secondary economic ripple effect, will stifle near-term revenue growth more than investors expect."

Chrane notes that ADSK's exposure to small and mid-sized businesses might result in "higher churn, less new customer adoption, and reduced expansion with remaining customers," which could continue for at least three or four quarters.