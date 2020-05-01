Citing revenue growth risks, Bernstein downgrades Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) from Market Perform to Underperform and cuts the target from $197 to $155, a 17% downside.
Analyst Zane Chrane: "The depth of this recession, and the secondary economic ripple effect, will stifle near-term revenue growth more than investors expect."
Chrane notes that ADSK's exposure to small and mid-sized businesses might result in "higher churn, less new customer adoption, and reduced expansion with remaining customers," which could continue for at least three or four quarters.
Autodesk shares are down 5.1% pre-market to $177.51.