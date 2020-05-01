PG&E (NYSE:PCG) ( -2% PM) adjusted EPS of $0.89 missed by $0.11 with 7.5% Y/Y increase in revenue to $4.3B. Operating margin improved to 15.2%.

The company incurred $205M in bankruptcy and reorganization costs in Q1 and they remain on track for a reorganization plan by June 30.

"It will protect our clean energy commitments and set us up to emerge from Chapter 11 as a stronger and more sustainable utility," said CEO Bill Johnson who is set to retire by June 30.

PG&E did not provide FY20 earnings guidance but expects $2.1-2.3B in after-tax bankruptcy and legal costs.

