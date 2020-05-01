Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is down 1.6% premarket after a downgrade at KeyBanc, to Sector Weight from Overweight.

That comes a day after the company saw revenues decline in Q1, led down by disappointing results in the media businesses at Sky and NBCUniversal.

Broadband numbers were strong, but video "continues to evolve, and theme parks may not just snap back," KeyBanc says. And as for media, "we find it difficult to assume right now that 2021 is a return to normal for NBCU and Sky."

There's "no reason why CMCSA stock should return to pre-crisis levels near term," the bank says.

