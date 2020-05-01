Against the backdrop of U.S. stocks' biggest monthly gain since 1987, David Einhorn's hedge funds lost 1.1% in April.

That brings Greenlight Capital funds' performance this year to a 22% decline, Bloomberg reports, citing an investment update.

Einhorn's value investing style hasn't paid off in years.

In 2015, the funds lost 20% and sank 34% three years later, his worst-ever decline.

The funds' biggest short positions in stocks at the end of 2019 — Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) — could be weighing on the funds if it still holds them.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is another short that may be hurting its performance; Einhorn questioned the electric carmaker's billing practices on Thursday via Twitter. Even though Tesla shares initially fell after the tweet, its shares gained 49% during April.

