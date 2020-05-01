KVH (NASDAQ:KVHI) down 6% after Q1 results misses estimates.

Q1 highlights: Total revenue was $36.6M +1% Y/Y (consensus: $37.25M); AgilePlans revenues +85% Y/Y; Net loss was $6.2M (-4.6% Y/Y); Non-GAAP adj. EBITDA was ($3.7M) vs. ($2.8M) year ago; OpEx was $19.4M (+2.1% Y/Y) due to increase in salaries, benefits and taxes.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $41.03M (-15% Q/Q).

KVHI says that "we are withdrawing our previous guidance and refraining from providing updated guidance until we have a clearer picture of how significantly the pandemic will affect us".

