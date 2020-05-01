Veon (NASDAQ:VEON) Chairman Ursula Burns will step down from that role as of the 2020 annual meeting.

Also opting not to stand for re-election: Guillaume Bacuvier, Sir Julian Horn-Smith and Guy Laurence.

The company is nominated a slate of seven current directors as well as five new candidates: Hans Holger Albrecht, Mariano De Beer, Peter Derby, Amos Genish and Stephen Pusey.

"Ursula has been a major force across the Veon Group, driving important governance and cultural change, remaking the leadership team and setting us up for growth," the board says. "She has also been instrumental in strengthening the Board of Directors and the recruitment of our new directors."

The company's annual meeting is set for June 1.