Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) -0.6% pre-market after reporting better than expected adjusted Q1 earnings but a Q1 GAAP loss, while revenues rose 16% Y/Y to $346M.

The company says the uranium spot price has increased by more than 35% since it announced the first COVID-related disruption at its Cigar Lake mine on March 23.

Work also has been temporarily suspended at its Port Hope conversion plant and Blind River refinery.

Q1 uranium production volume fell 13% Y/Y to 2.1M lbs. but sales volumes increased 25% to 6M lbs., resulting in a 20% segment revenue increase to $248M.

At the end of Q1, Cameco had $1.2B in cash holdings and $1B in long-term debt with maturities in 2022, 2024 and 2042.

The company expects cash balances and operating cash flows to meet capital requirements during 2020 and does not anticipate drawing on its $1B credit facility.