Cowen thinks Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) is taking a conservative approach to capital by suspending its dividend and utilizing its strong balance sheet to assist franchisees.

Analyst Andrew Charles says the direction of Dunkin' shares in the near term hinges on a reopening of the economy (particularly in the Northeast) and a rebound in nonfarm payrolls to help reaccelerate morning commutes.

For the meantime, Charles keeps a Market Perform rating on DNKN on lowered 2020-2022 EPS estimates (due to a modest reduction in store development and the removal of buybacks until the beginning of 2021).