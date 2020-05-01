World Fuel Services beat Q1 estimates, warns of tough Q2

World Fuel Services (INT -1.7% ) Q1 results came in above expectation, despite the impact of the pandemic in the latter part of the quarter.

Net income increased 11% to $41M, with adjusted net income up 12% to $44M; adjusted EBITDA was up slightly to $95M.

Though consolidated revenue of $8B was down 8% Y/Y, principally driven by lower fuel prices.

With commercial airline activity at a virtual standstill, INT expects significant decline in related business activity in Q2 with volumes anticipated to decline ~65% sequentially and 70% Y/Y.

Expects aviation gross profit to be down by more than 30% sequentially with the second half of the year remaining unclear.

For Marine segment, forecasts Q2 results to be generally in line with Q2 2019, despite significant sequential decline in gross profit due to coronavirus situation and lower fuel prices.

Additionally, expects second quarter core operating expenses to decline an additional $15M-$20M sequentially, and EBITDA down over 60% sequentially.

