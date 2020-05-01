Oppenheimer hikes its price target on Outperform-rated Wayfair (NYSE:W) to $160 from $120 in what it calls a speculative action.

"In coming quarters, we expect the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath to continue to drive broader eCommerce adoption and spur a further shift in spending toward home products. Such a dynamic should serve as a significant tailwind for Wayfair and give management greater flexibility in pursuing repositioning efforts and paving a path toward sustained profitability," writes analyst Brian Nagel.

Nagel says Wayfair has bounced meaningfully off its lows, but continues to trade at a multiple well off recent peaks and below the valuations of similar enterprises.