Penn Virginia (PVAC -2.1% ) recently completed its spring borrowing base redetermination with the borrowing base set at $400M.

Effective July 1, 2020, the borrowing base will be further reduced to $375M, and from October 1, 2020 through end of 2021 redetermination, PVAC must maintain at least $25M of available capacity under its revolving credit facility.

The company expects to have sufficient cash to repay excess borrowings following each reduction, maturity date remains May 2024.

Q1 production stood ~20,665 bbls/day and 26,740 boe/day, though anticipates partial curtailment of production for May and June 2020.