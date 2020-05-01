Wedbush warns that average prices at Kohl's (KSS -1.2% ) have fallen by a sharper degree than peers based off the firm's data read.

Analyst Jen Redding sees a rough road ahead for the department store operator as it tries to clear through the COVID-19 inventory in an unparalleled environment loaded in supply

"We see KSS's liquidity risk level as safe for now and continue to monitor the reopening of the economy and following recovery pace for signs of a positive inflection," she writes.

Wedbush keeps a Neutral rating on Kohl's and drops its price target to $20 from $36.