Energy Recovery (ERII -5.3% ) reported Q1 revenue decrease of 9% Y/Y to $21.5M, and net income of $621k (-76.6% Y/Y).

Company’s Water segment generated total product revenue of $19M (+18.2% Y/Y); and Oil & Gas segment generated total revenue of $2.5M (-34% Y/Y).

Q1 Product gross margin improved by 80 bps to 70.1%.

Net cash used in operating activities was $5.87M, compared to $5.95M a year ago.

Company has cash and cash equivalents of $32.8M, and short-term and long-term investments of $60.4M as of March 31, 2020.

Company says available product inventory combined with current rate of production leads it to believe that it can fulfill most, if not all, of its existing delivery obligations in fiscal year 2020.

Previously: Energy Recovery EPS in-line, beats on revenue (April 30)