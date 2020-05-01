Self-storage REITs slump after Public Storage (PSA -3.0% ) warns that Q2 revenue will take a hit from COVID-19, citing significant reductions in demand for self-storage space and a significant decline in move-in volumes since late March.

What's more, its operating costs are rising as it gives property managers a temporary wage increase, enhances paid time-off benefits, provides PPE, and institutes social distancing measures.

Aaron Edelheit, CEO of Mindset Capital, expects self-storage REITs' downward slope to continue "due to more of our lives moving to the digital realm & record overbuilding."