Self-storage REITs slump after Public Storage (PSA -3.0%) warns that Q2 revenue will take a hit from COVID-19, citing significant reductions in demand for self-storage space and a significant decline in move-in volumes since late March.
What's more, its operating costs are rising as it gives property managers a temporary wage increase, enhances paid time-off benefits, provides PPE, and institutes social distancing measures.
Aaron Edelheit, CEO of Mindset Capital, expects self-storage REITs' downward slope to continue "due to more of our lives moving to the digital realm & record overbuilding."
Other self-storage REITs: Extra Space Storage (EXR -5.3%), CubeSmart (CUBE -3.8%), National Storage Affiliates (NSA -4.2%), and Life Storage (LSI -3.5%).