Stocks down early as investors digest lower mega-cap profits

Stocks slumped at the open after Apple and Amazon reported earnings that showed how even the strongest companies could face significant problems from the coronavirus pandemic; Dow -1.8% , S&P -1.9% , Nasdaq -2% .

Apple's ( -0.6% ) Q1 earnings beat Wall Street estimates, but revenue growth remained flat from a year ago and the company did not offer guidance for the current quarter.

Amazon ( -5.8% ) missed its Q1 earnings number and said it would spend all its Q2 profits on its coronavirus response.

Also, Exxon ( -3.1% ) posted its first quarterly loss in more than three decades, as depressed oil prices disrupt the energy sector.

"Dependency on a handful of stocks has masked broadly based weakness in the past, and if they falter, could obscure broadly based improvements going forward," writes Baird investment strategist Willie Delwiche.

Meanwhile, Pres. Trump is threatening to use tariffs and other measures to punish China for the virus outbreak, which is not helping sentiment.

European bourses are in retreat, with Germany's DAX -2.2% , France's CAC -2.1% and U.K.'s FTSE -1.7% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -2.8% and China's Shanghai Composite +1.3% .