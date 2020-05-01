ISM manufacturing gauge drops to 41.5

April ISM Manufacturing Index: 41.5 vs. 37.5 consensus, 49.1 prior.

The guts are way worse than the headline number, with New Orders down to 27.1 from 42.2 and Production down to 27.5 from 47.7. Employment fell to 27.5 from 43.8. Backlogs dropped to 37.8 from 45.9.

Propping up the headline number were Supplier Deliveries jumping to 76.0 from 65.0 - to review, higher Supplier Deliveries means slower delivery times.

Note from the editors: The original headline on this news item incorrectly published the Production subindex (27.5). We apologize for the error.