Imperial Oil (IMO -4.2% ) posted Q1 loss of C$188M, compared with a profit of C$293M in last year quarter, reflecting a C$301M non-cash charge as on depressed crude prices.

Prices for the company’s U.S. crude fell about 17% to $45.78/bbl, while prices of Canadian crude fell about 40% from year-ago levels to $25.60/bbl

Total production rose 8% to 419,000 boe/day, primarily driven by a record first-quarter performance at its Kearl oil sands deposit.

Imperial updated Kearl’s turnaround schedule to balance near-term production with demand; the turnaround is expected to reduce Kearl’s gross production to average at about 150,000 bbls/day for Q2.

Regarding Syncrude, the coker turnaround activities, which had previously been deferred to Q3, will commence in Q2, as a result, it is expected that Syncrude’s production will be reduced to average ~45,000 to 50,000 bbls/day (Imperial’s share) for Q2.

Maintained its quarterly dividend of C$0.22

