LyondellBasell (LYB -5.5% ) plunges after Q1 earnings miss expectations as revenues fell 15% Y/Y to $7.49B.

Q1 EBITDA ex-LCM fell to $1.07B from $1.43B a year ago.

Lyondell says it will cut 2020 capital spending by $500M and increased liquidity to more than $5B.

"We are committed to maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation with a focus on funding our dividend," the company says.

Lyondell says its order books indicate strong ongoing demand for its polyolefins used in consumer packaging and medical applications, but it expects refining and oxyfuels businesses will be hurt by significantly lower demand for transportation fuels.