Huron Consulting (HURN -15.5% ) reports Q1 revenue growth of 8.9% Y/Y to $222.6M.

Segment revenue: Healthcare $95.6M (+2% Y/Y); Business Advisory $64.9M (+10.4% Y/Y) & Education $62.1M (+19.6% Y/Y).

Operating margin: Total declined 340 bps to 21.1%; Healthcare declined 450 bps to 25.2%; Business Advisory declined 110 bps to 15.2% & Education declined 320 bps to 28.7%.

Adj. EBITDA declined 27 bps to 8.54%.

Average number of full-time billable consultants: Total 2,595 (+13.4% Y/Y); Healthcare 897 (+9.5% Y/Y); Business Advisory 920 (+9.7% Y/Y) & Education 778 (+23.3% Y/Y).

Number of full-time billable consultants: Total 2,599 (+10.6% Y/Y); Healthcare 892 (+6.7% Y/Y); Business Advisory 916 (+6% Y/Y) & Education 791 (+21.9% Y/Y).

Full-time billable consultant utilization rate: Total 72.9%; Healthcare 71.6%; Business Advisory 71.5% & Education 76.2%.

Huron borrowed $125M on the Company's revolving credit facility during Q1 2020 to maintain excess cash and support liquidity during the period of uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

2020 Guidance: Due to uncertainties regarding the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Huron is withdrawing its previously announced FY 2020 guidance.

Previously: Huron Consulting EPS beats by $0.06, beats on revenue (April 30)