JPMorgan in its earnings preview on Mattel (MAT -3.6% ) says to expect the company to withdraw its guidance and for Q1 numbers to arrive weak with stores closed at the tail end of the quarter.

The firm also expects Mattel to speak negatively to Q2.

After factoring in the impact from the pandemic, FY20 and FY21 estimates are dropped by the JP analyst team.

"From a stock perspective, while the pandemic likely delays MAT's turnaround, we believe it doesn’t derail it," writes JP about the long-term potential. For the short term, JPMorgan lower its price target on Mattel to $11.

Mattel will spill numbers on May 5.