MasTec (MTZ +5.4% ) reported better than expected Q1 results, with revenue of $1.42B (-6.6% Y/Y) and Backlog at $8.3B as of March 31, 2020.

Sales by segments: Communications $644.1M (+5.11% Y/Y); Oil and Gas $359.1M (-42.2% Y/Y); Electrical Transmission $128.1M (+34.9% Y/Y); and Power Generation and Industrial $286.3M (+51.2% Y/Y).

Net cash provided by operating activities was $203.27M, compared to cash used $46.81M a year ago.

Adj. EBITDA was $118M a decrease of 15.8% Y/Y; and margin declined by 90 bps to 8.3%.

COVID-19 pandemic had minimal impact on operations in Q1, company does expect some impact for the remainder of the year.

2Q20 Guidance: Revenue between $1.5B and $1.6B vs. $1.64B consensus; GAAP EPS $0.64 to $0.75; Non-GAAP EPS $0.78 to $0.89 vs $0.85 consensus; and Adj. EBITDA $150M to $160M.

FY20 Guidance: Revenue $7.3B to $7.7B vs $7.31B consensus; GAAP EPS of $3.9 to $4.41; Adj. EPS $4.5 to $5 vs. $4.44 consensus; and Adj. EBITDA $775M - $825M.

