Aon (NYSE:AON) advances 2.5% after its Q1 adjusted operating margin improved to 35.7% from 33.7% a year ago, reflecting higher revenue and lower expenses.

Q1 adjusted EPS of $3.68 beats the average analyst estimate of $3.66 and rose from $3.31 in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 total revenue of $3.22B trails the $3.28B consensus and increased 2% Y/Y, including organic revenue growth of 5%, driven by strong new business generation in Reinsurance Solutions and strong management of the renewal book globally in Health Solutions and Commercial Risk Solutions.

Q1 total operating expenses of $2.19B declined by 4% Y/Y, primarily due to a $91M decrease in restructuring charges and a $40M favorable impact from forex translation, and reducing and delaying some discretionary expenses in an effort to manage liquidity amid COVID-19 impact uncertainties.

Q1 cash flows provided by operations increased $264M to $338M vs. a year ago on operational improvement and actions taken to improve working capital to manage its liquidity in the COVID-19 environment; the year-ago period included $85M of net cash payments related to legacy litigation.

