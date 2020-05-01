Centerra Gold (OTCPK:CAGDF -3.8% ) reported Q1 gold production of 190,474 ounces up 4% Y/Y and copper output rose 75% to 20.1M pounds

All-in sustaining costs of gold on a by-product basis per ounce sold were $712.

Revenues increased 12% to C$374M

Free cash flow reached C$77M and approved dividends of C$0.04

Centerra now has a third operating gold mine – Öksüt Mine, Turkey which began production in January

“The strong operating performance at Kumtor and Mount Milligan in Q4 of 2019 has carried over into Q1 of 2020,” said Scott Perry, president and CEO.

So far, the company said it is making no change to previously issued 2020 guidance on production, despite a slowdown in activities experienced at Mount Milligan and Öksüt due to COVID-19 restrictions; though cautioned that the pandemic could further disrupt operations.

