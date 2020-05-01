TC Energy (TRP -2.2% ) slips after mixed Q1 results, as earnings top expectations while revenues fell slightly to C$3.42B.

TC says comparable earnings for the quarter were $1.1B, or $1.18/share, compared with $1B, or $1.07/share, a year ago; Q1 comparable EBITDA was C$2.5B vs. C$2.38B in the prior-year quarter, and comparable funds generated from operations rose 17% to C$2.1B.

With ~95% of comparable EBITDA generated from regulated assets and/or long-term contracts, TC says it is largely insulated from short-term volatility associated with volume throughput and commodity prices.

The company nevertheless does expect some slowdown of construction activities and capital spending in 2020.

TC says it recently executed a credit agreement to extend non-recourse project-level financing to fund most construction costs of the Coastal GasLink pipeline.