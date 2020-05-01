Greenlight Capital (NASDAQ:GLRE) posts its Q1 letter to highlight its 21.5% return vs. the 19.6% decline of the S&P 500 Index.

David Einhorn and gang lament that seemingly overpriced "story stocks" outperformed during the quarter. Greenlight lost 37% on longs, made 8% on shorts and made 8% in macro during the quarter.

Looking ahead, Greenlight sees large deficits naturally leading to inflation after the post-pandemic recovery begins.

"We believe the implied negative real interest rates are bullish for gold and for unlevered real assets with pricing power (home prices will rise, while leveraged commercial real estate will fall from lack of demand)."

On Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF): "Today, BHF is worth a total of... $2.5 billion. That’s right – all of the rest of the company is close to free. We expect the hedges will come through, and BHF will likely report GAAP earnings in the first quarter that approach its current market cap.3 BHF is not in financial distress. Its investment grade-rated 2027 bonds trade at 96% to yield 4.4%."

On Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK): "While the decline in home sales due to the slowdown will impact earnings later this year, we believe that single family housing will emerge as a post-pandemic secular winner, as low interest rates support housing and people’s preferences are likely to shift toward detached homes over multifamily residences."

On AerCap (NYSE:AER): "AER stock has fallen much further than an index of global airline equities, which, given AER’s comparatively lower risk profile, seems unjustified. AER has plenty of in-place liquidity and could raise substantial incremental liquidity if necessary given >70% of its planes are unencumbered. AER is not in financial distress."

On General Motors (NYSE:GM): "We had expected a strong bounce back in earnings and cash flow in 2020, but the annual guidance, while meeting Wall Street expectations, was worse than we expected. Further, the cash burned during the strike needed to be re-earned in order to protect GM’s investment grade rating."

On Tempur Sealy (NYSE:TPX): "Tempur Sealy beat revenue estimates last quarter by 17% and the stock made an all-time high. We used the strength to exit near the top."

On Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA): "The TSLA melt-up from $418 at year end to a high of $969 on February 4 caused only a moderate loss, as much of our short position was structured in put spreads. Considering our continued negative view of the company, we did a good job maintaining a large exposure to our thesis working while avoiding a large loss in the parabolic move higher."

On new long Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG): "We believe growth in the company’s core businesses has been obfuscated by several one-time factors including planned contract eliminations, the rollout of a new imaging platform, and the shift to ASC 606 accounting standards. With these events now behind the company, we expect solid growth in the coming years with the resumption of elective surgeries."

On re-initiated long Dialog Semiconductor (OTCPK:DLGNF): "We believe the market is failing to appreciate the progress DLG has made in other product segments, both with Apple and other customers, as well as the value-add of two acquisitions that closed in the second half of 2019."

Greenlight also exited The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) with a large gain, Lanxess (OTC:LNXSY) with a double-digit IRR over a six-year holding period, DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) with a small loss over a short holding period, Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) with a small loss and EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) with a small gain.