The U.S. Congress wants to see Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Jeff Bezos about company employees potentially lying about using third-party seller data.

The testimony request from the House Judiciary Committee follows a WSJ report that Amazon employees used third-party seller data to create similar private-label products.

At a hearing last July, Amazon associate general counsel Nate Sutton told Congress that the company didn't use individual seller data for its strategy.

Amazon is currently facing an investigation from the House Antitrust Subcommittee and a probe by the FTC.