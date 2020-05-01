ITT (NYSE:ITT) reports Q1 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates.

Q1 highlights: Total revenue of $663.3M (-4.6% Y/Y).

Sales by segments: Motion technologies $297.9M (-5.5% Y/Y); Industrial Process $227.3M (+5.4% Y/Y); Connect & Control Technologies $138.7M (-15.9% Y/Y).

FCF of $31M (+138.4% Y/Y).

Liquidity of $1.2B, incl. $200M revolving credit agreements executed on April 29.

Cost Actions: The company is implementing a $50M organizational-wide restructuring, Salary reductions for the CEO and all other executives, and reduced compensation for Board of Directors, Suspended the 401K match for certain U.S. employees, $35M planned reduction in 2020 CapEx, Supply chain and vendor renegotiations and reduction in discretionary spending.

Outlook: "The ultimate 2020 impact of COVID-19 on our business, results of operations, financial condition and cash flows is dependent on future developments, including the duration of the pandemic and the extent of its impact on the global economy, which cannot be predicted at this time. As a result, we, like many of the customers we serve, are unable to forecast with certainty the effect on ITT's financial and operational results, which could be material, and as a result, all of ITT's previously communicated guidance for 2020 is being withdrawn".

