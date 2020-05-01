Fortive (FTV -4.2% ) reported Q1 revenue growth of 7.6% Y/Y to $1.7B, reflecting growth from acquisitions more than offset the 3.8% decline in core revenue.

Professional Instrumentation sales $1.1B (+12.9% Y/Y); and Industrial Technologies sales $609.1M (-1% Y/Y).

Q1 Gross margin expanded by 10 bps to 51.1%.

Core operating margin increased 150 bps , resulting in Adj.operating margin of 20.4%.

Fortive generated $158M (+15% Y/Y) of free cash flow in the quarter.

Company has withdrawn previously issued guidance for FY20, given the high level of uncertainty due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Company updated that due to global economic and market conditions, they are re-evaluating the timing and structure of the Vontier separation, and have decided to withdraw Vontier’s S-1.

