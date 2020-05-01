3M (MMM -1.9% ) says it is suing five vendors for allegedly attempting to target government officials with fraudulent offers to sell non-existent N95 respirators at inflated prices.

The company says one case claimed to have up to 5B respirators at inflated prices, falsely affiliating themselves with 3M.

N95 respirators, which are designed to filter 95% of airborne particles, are among personal protective gears most needed by medical professionals battling COVID-19.

3M says it filed a total of 10 lawsuits in April in its effort to combat fraud.