WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) drops 5.6% after Q1 operating revenue of $63.9M trails the $64.8M consensus and declined from $68.9M in Q4 2019 and $65.5M in the year-ago quarter.

Ended the quarter with $50.3B of assets under management, down 21% from market declines associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Q1 net outflows were $536M, driven by outflows from international developed market equity and U.S. equity products, partly offset by inflows into its commodity products.

Q1 average advisory fee of 0.43% vs. 0.44% in Q4 2019 and 0.46% in Q1 2019.

Q1 operating expenses of $48.2M declined 11% Q/Q and 12% Y/Y.

Records a $21.9M impairment charge on its stake in AdvisorEngine ahead of its expected exit from the investment and a loss on revaluation of deferred consideration.

That pulled WETF's Q1 bottom line to a net loss of $8.6M, or 6 cents per share.

Excluding those items, Q1 adjusted EPS was 7 cents, beating the average analyst estimate of 5 cents and compares with 5 cents in Q4 2019 and 5 cents in the year-ago quarter.

